Are THESE the Worst Christmas songs ever?

If you work in retail there’s probably a good chance you HATE Christmas music. Some stores started playing it before Halloween. HALLOWEEN!!!! And if I were to ask retail employees,”What’s the worst Christmas song you can think of?” The person in retail is probably going to say,”All of them.” But according to the “Mercury News”, there are actually FIVE songs considered to be the WORST and they are:

1. “Dominick the Christmas Donkey”

2. “All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth”

3. Bruce Springsteen’s “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”

4. “Santa Baby”

5. “Please Daddy Don’t Get Drunk This Christmas” by John Denver

Do you agree? Disagree? Any honorable mentions you want to throw in? Feel free.

JY