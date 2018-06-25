(AP)- A firefighter who was shot while responding to an explosion and fire at a Southern California retirement home has died.

Long Beach Fire Chief Mike DuRee announced that the firefighter had died about four hours after the shooting before dawn Monday.

DuRee says the 45-year-old firefighter was a 17-year veteran of the department and leaves behind a wife and two children.

Another firefighter and another person were also wounded.

Authorities say the person believed responsible for the shooting is a resident of the facility. He’s being questioned.

The post Wounded California Firefighter Dies appeared first on 1470 WMBD.