Wounded Middle School Student In Critical Condition

(AP) – Authorities say a female student wounded in an Indianapolis-area middle school shooting is in critical condition and a teacher who was also shot is in good condition.

Noblesville police Lt. Bruce Barnes said Friday that the girl was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.

Barnes also identifies the teacher as 29-year-old Jason Seaman, who’s also hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Police earlier said a Noblesville West Middle School student armed with two handguns opened fire inside a classroom. Another student told ABC News that Seaman “immediately” ran toward the gunman and tackled him to the ground.

The suspect was arrested. Barnes says he didn’t suffer any “apparent injuries.”

Seaman’s brother, Jeremy Seaman of Arizona, told the Indianpolis Star his brother underwent surgery after being shot three times when he intervened in the shooting.

Jason Seaman tackled the shooter after he fired four to six shots inside a science classroom Friday morning.

Jeremy Seaman said his brother was conscious after the shooting and talked with his wife, telling her he was OK.

Jeremy Seaman says his brother was a defensive end for Southern Illinois University’s football team and has never been a person to run away.

Seventh-grader Ethan Stonebraker says Seaman ran at the shooter “swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground.”

