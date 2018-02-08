Wounded Officer Out Of The Hospital

(WEEK) — The officer who was wounded in the Daniel El shooting has been released from the hospital, according to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson.

Dotson would not confirm any other details of the investigation, which is being handled by Illinois State Police, and similarly would not release the officer’s identity.

The officer suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in an early morning shooting on Thursday, February 1.

The incident began around 2:36 a.m., following a traffic stop in the area of Western and Lincoln.

Police said 33-year-old Daniel El, of Peoria Heights, fled on foot after the vehicle was stopped in the area of Garden and Warren.

Officers found El in the 2700 block of SW Jefferson, where there was an exchange of gunfire.

El was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood determined police shot El 16 times.

The injured officer, along with two others, are on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

