You Could be on the ACM’s ….. kind of

This year’s ACMs are doing a pretty cool promotion with DIERKS BENTLEY. They’re going to display photos of “female everyday heroes” on the big screen behind him when he performs “Woman, Amen”.

And they’re getting those photos from you. They’re asking people to post a pic of the “female everyday hero” in their life. Just put it up on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #WomanAmenACM. They’ll do the rest.

They know you’ll post photos of your mom, wife, sister, relative, or friend, and those are great choices. But they also want you to expand your horizons and consider a co-worker, doctor, teammate, or coach you believe is a female everyday hero.

A couple of things to remember: Make sure the photo is on a solid, neutral-colored background. And don’t try to sneak a logo or a sign for your business in there because it won’t get accepted. You have until April 4th to post the pic.

You can check out the details at CBS.com/Dierks . The ACMs are April 15th.