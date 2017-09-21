You Have GOT To Be Kidding Me!

Soooooooo……

Earlier this summer, some cat (and by cat I mean dude) name Ryan wanders into a Starbucks with the intent NOT to order a Caramel Macchiato, but stick the place up. With his Optimus Prime mask firmly in place to cover up his mug, he whipped out a knife and demanded cash…and possibly the above mentioned Macchiato as well.

Here’s were it gets good. I don’t know if he cut in line to rob the place or not, but if he did he jumped in front of the wrong guy. Customer Cregg Jerri grabbed a nearby chair, whacked ol Optimus Prime with it, they wrestled around with each other (and the knife), each receiving stab wounds in the process. But after the customer got the knife from the the guy robbing the place, he stuck him….17 times. So now the bad guy is SUING the good guy for excessive force.

So here’s the question…is this a legitimate lawsuit? Do you think the Good Samaritan went too far? Should HE be charged?