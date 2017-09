I don’t think this woman learned her lesson when she got a ticket.

A 19-year-old woman from Stayner, Ontario, Canada was driving on Tuesday morning and she got a ticket for distracted driving. The police didn’t say what was distracting her.

All we know is that 11 minutes later, she crashed into another car. Why?

Because she was distracted rummaging around in her car . . . looking for the distracted driving ticket.

She was charged with careless driving.