Your Country Quickies

SUGARLAND shared some details about their Still the Same 2018 Tour. They’ll be visiting 48 cities, but they haven’t announced the matching dates. Chances are we’ll know those on Tuesday, which is when fan pre-sale tickets begin.

CHRIS STAPLETON is one of the guest stars on JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE’s new album. Unfortunately, that’s all we know right now. The album is called “Man of the Woods” and it’ll be out February 2nd. Other guests include Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, and Timbaland. (Rolling Stone)