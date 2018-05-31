Your Thursday Mind Scratchers!
By Dr. Chris Michaels
|
May 31, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
  1. The first person to have twins must have been very confused.
  2. All gasoline is made from free-range, cage-free dinosaurs.
  3.  Iced coffee is delicious but hot coffee gone cold is disgusting.
  4. If a vampire bit a zombie, would the zombie become a vampire or would the vampire become a zombie?
  5. Literally every Scooby-Doo episode would be about 2 minutes long if the gang went to the mask store first and asked a few questions.
  6. Monopoly has a monopoly on Monopoly.
  7. People who focus on whether the glass is half full or half empty miss the point.  The glass is refillable.
  8. Chances are you’ve been shouted and sworn at hundreds of times while driving and you don’t know when.
  9. The first person to hear a parrot talk was probably not alright for several days.
  10. If you sat down on your own voodoo doll, you wouldn’t be able to get up.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Question: What Can Stop You In Your Tracks? Photo by Chris Michaels Dear Roseanne – Please Push This photo by Chris Michaels At Least People Were Remembering Please Wait To Be Seated…Sir…Sir…SIR? A Pigeon Tried to Break Into The Wolf Studios Although Illegal, You Can Smoke Pot In NYC
Comments