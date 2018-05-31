Your Thursday Mind Scratchers!

- The first person to have twins must have been very confused.
- All gasoline is made from free-range, cage-free dinosaurs.
- Iced coffee is delicious but hot coffee gone cold is disgusting.
- If a vampire bit a zombie, would the zombie become a vampire or would the vampire become a zombie?
- Literally every Scooby-Doo episode would be about 2 minutes long if the gang went to the mask store first and asked a few questions.
- Monopoly has a monopoly on Monopoly.
- People who focus on whether the glass is half full or half empty miss the point. The glass is refillable.
- Chances are you’ve been shouted and sworn at hundreds of times while driving and you don’t know when.
- The first person to hear a parrot talk was probably not alright for several days.
- If you sat down on your own voodoo doll, you wouldn’t be able to get up.
