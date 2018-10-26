1 In Custody In Connection With Package Bombs

(AP) – Two law enforcement officials say a person was taken into custody in Florida in connection with package bombs that were sent to high-profile critics of the president.

The officials weren’t authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The person’s name was not immediately released.

Video from television news helicopters showed federal agents and police officers examining a white van in the parking lot of a business in Plantation, Florida.

The van had several stickers on the windows, including American flags.

Officials located 12 devices addressed in recent days to Democratic figures including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.