The OSF HealthCare Foundation has been gifted with $1 million from Ed and Ann Rapp to support research in neuroscience innovation focuses on assistive technology, access to care, and aiding in earlier diagnosis.

Ed Rapp retired as Caterpillar Group President after being diagnoses with ALS. Since that news, Ed has made it personal in the search for improving research and benifitng those affected with ALS.

“We have focused our efforts on supporting those in search of a cure, those bringing better assistive technologies to those suffering from the disease, and supporting ALS efforts in our hometowns of Peoria and Raleigh” said Rapp.

The Rapps created an endowment at OSF HealthCare in 2017 to support neuroscience excellence with a focus on collaboration with OSF HealthCare Illinois Neurological Institute, Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center, as well as engineers from University of Illinois.

“What a gift Ed and Ann Rapp are to our OSF family,” said Sister Judith Ann Duvall, OSF chairperson of OSF HealthCare board. “Their passion to impact the lives of others in such creative and innovative ways touches my heart, and I know the hearts of many,”.

While the Rapps have moved to Cary, NC, they remain committed to their philanthropic support of the Peoria area they once called home.

In addition to their personal contribution, the Rapps have inspired more than $1.3 million in additional and matching gifts to the endowment.

It is projected that within the next 30 years more than 12 million Americans – nearly one in 25 – will suffer from a neuro-degenerative disorder or autoimmune condition, including ALS, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis and others.

The post $1 Million Gift To OSF HealthCare Foundation appeared first on 1470 WMBD.