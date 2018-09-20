“10% Happier”: Brett Eldredge opens up about his anxiety and how meditation helped

ABC RadioBrett Eldredge is baring his soul in the latest episode of the 10% Happier podcast from ABC’s Dan Harris.

In the hour-long conversation, Brett opens up about his struggles with anxiety, and how meditation helped him.

For all of you who have struggled with anxiety and worries, you are not alone…You aren’t crazy, you are Human! You are normal! Dan is one of my heroes! Here’s my story! https://t.co/vzTgbT6Jlg

— Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) September 19, 2018

“Dan is one of my heroes!” he added, along with a link to the podcast. “Here’s my story!”

The “Love Somebody” hitmaker managed to make quite an impression on the ABC newsman as well.

Was so impressed by my guest, Platinum-selling country artist @bretteldredge, he may have even made a country fan out of this New Yorker! https://t.co/i8Jh06Y0mW

— Dan Harris (@danbharris) September 19, 2018

You can check out Dan’s chat with Brett on the 10% Happier podcast on iTunes.

