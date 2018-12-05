Is it a good point or is it blasphemous?

This is blowing my mind . . . but also making me weirdly ANGRY for some reason. There’s a tweet that’s going viral right now from Business Insider’s food website, Food Insider. They say we’ve been eating burgers WRONG for our whole lives . . . and we’re supposed to eat them UPSIDE-DOWN.

The theory is that the top bun is bigger than the bottom bun, so it’ll do a better job absorbing all the juices and condiments, and keeping everything together . . . so your burger won’t be as likely to fall apart or drip as you eat it.

People are split on social media between “that’s interesting, I’ll give it a try” and “you guys should be shunned from society for suggesting something so blasphemous.”