Here are the performance details for next month’s “Elvis All-Star Tribute” . . .

UNDERWOOD, SHEERAN, POST SALUTE THE KING

While we’re not sure who will be dripping in leather from head to toe, we are positive Alessia Cara, John Legend, Little Big Town, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and others will be paying tribute to The King on NBC’s Elvis All-Star Tribute that will air 2/17.

Blake Shelton is the host of the two-hour program that pays tribute to Presley’s ’68 Comeback Special, produced by Ken Ehrlich and featuring new performances, a showcase of rare footage and interviews with Priscilla Presley and Steve Binder, the director of the original special, plus a special appearance from Lisa Marie Presley.

RCA/Legacy Recordings will release on 2/15 The Best of the ’68 Comeback Special as a new companion album to the NBC special. The album includes a new version of “If I Can Dream” with Presley’s vocals alongside new performances by Carrie Underwood, Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker and Shelton.

Spoiler alert: Performances in the show are:

“Trouble”/”Guitar Man” – Blake Shelton

“Hound Dog” – Shawn Mendes

“Burning Love” – Keith Urban

“Baby, What You Want Me to Do” – Keith Urban & Post Malone

“Jailhouse Rock” – John Fogerty

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Ed Sheeran

“Always on My Mind” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Heartbreak Hotel” – Jennifer Lopez

“One Night” – Darius Rucker

“Suspicious Minds” – Blake Shelton

“Love Me Tender” – Alessia Cara

“Memories” – Mac Davis

“A Little Less Conversation” – John Legend

“Are You Lonesome Tonight” – Little Big Town

“Blue Suede Shoes” – Adam Lambert

“Love Me” – Pistol Annies

Hits Medley (“That’s All Right,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Blue Suede Shoes”) – Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker & Blake Shelton

Gospel Medley (“How Great Thou Art,” “He Touched Me,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Carrie Underwood & Yolanda Adams

“Little Sister” – Dierks Bentley

“It’s Now or Never” – Josh Groban

“If I Can Dream” – Elvis Presley, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton