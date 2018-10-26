$150K Of Merchandise Taken From Peoria Best Buy

A load of Apple merchandise was apparently stolen from the Peoria Best Buy earlier this week.

Over $150,000 worth of Apple computers, tablets and smart watches were taken late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

A report from the Peoria Police Department stated that officers were called to the store, located at 5001 N. Big Hollow Road, at approximately 7:20 a.m. Thursday when the store manager noticed the theft.

The store’s cage bins in the warehouse area had been emptied, and a two-wheel dolly was found near the door to the area, according to the report.

Dispatch told officers that they received no alarms from Best Buy.

The Journal Star reports that an employee, who was questioned, said he noticed two people walking around the area, and when he asked them if they needed anything, they said no and left.

Surveillance cameras near the Target store, in the same shopping center, were not functioning according to police. Best Buy’s corporate security is reviewing its own surveillance footage.

Lt. Mike Boland, who heads up the Peoria Police Department’s detective bureau, said that the heist was one of the biggest dollar amounts in recent memory.