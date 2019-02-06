$2 Million Bond Set For Peoria Homicide

(25 News) — Bond is set at $2 million in what some seasoned authorities are calling one of the most violent murders of their careers.

Anthony Bennett, 35, is being held on $2 million for the murder of Ramon White, 40, of Peoria. White was found dead in his South Peoria apartment on Monday.

Prosecutors said White was strangled and beaten before he was stabbed with a steak knife. It is unclear if he was still conscious or alive after he was stabbed.

News partner 25 News reports that Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the degree of the injuries were on “a whole different level” from what he has previously seen.

If convicted, Bennett could face up to 60 years in prison. He is due back in court on March 7.