2019 Academy Award Winners

The Oscars did not disappoint last night but there were definitely a few moments of shock based on favorites to win. Here’s the recap:

Best Picture: Green Book

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Best Actress: Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Best Actor: Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)s

Best Costume Design: Black Panther (Ruth E. Carter)

Best Visual Effects: First Man

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Vice

Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Original Song: “Shallow” … A Star Is Born … Performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

