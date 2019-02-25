2019 Academy Award Winners

The Oscars did not disappoint last night but there were definitely a few moments of shock based on favorites to win. Here’s the recap:
Best Picture: Green Book
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Best Actress: Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Best Actor: Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)s
Best Costume Design: Black Panther (Ruth E. Carter)
Best Visual Effects: First Man
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Vice
Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Original Song: “Shallow” … A Star Is Born … Performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga
~Jenn