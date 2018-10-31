$3 Million Bond Set For Second Princeville Double Murder Suspect

Bond has been set at $3 million for a second man arrested in connection with deaths of a Bradley University professor and her husband.

Matthew Roberts, 20, of Princeville made a court appearance Wednesday via video hook up from the Peoria County Jail. Roberts has been formally charged with two counts first degree murder.

The bodies of Susan Brill de Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron were recovered from the Spoon River north of Laura in Peoria County Tuesday afternoon.

The bond amount is the same handed the couple’s adopted son, Jose Ramirez, 21, who also is charged with two counts of first degree murder. Both Roberts and Ramirez could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of both slayings. A preliminary hearing for each man is scheduled for Nov. 29.

Roberts was initially booked on charges of concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice. Those charges were dropped in favor of the more serious murder charges. Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell had previously said further interviews with the two suspects indicated Roberts was more involved in the slayings than previously believed.

News partner 25 News reports prosecutor Dave Kenny told the judge Roberts confessed. Roberts reportedly said he Ramirez spoke of killing the couple in the past. Roberts allegedly held a baseball bat the two may have used to strike Ramirez and Barron.

During a Tuesday bond hearing for Ramirez, charges read by prosecutor Kenny alleged Ramirez approached his parents while they slept, sprayed pepper spray and stabbed his father in the stomach and the neck. He also stabbed his mother in the stomach and the neck after she woke up.

Ramirez confessed to wrapping the bodies in a tent and a tarp, loaded them into his father’s SUV and dumped the bodies in a waterway.

Kenny said a TV and keys to the SUV were found by investigators in a nearby house that was “frequented” by Ramirez.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said an autopsy revealed Brill de Ramirez and Ramirez Barron suffered significant sharp object wounds and stab wounds as well as significant blunt force trauma to their heads and upper bodies. The couple also had defensive wound on their upper arms.

“They bluntly did not go down without a fight,” Harwood said.

Harwood said an exact cause of death has not been determined, but it is likely a combination of the wounds caused their deaths.