$8M Renovation Project At UnityPoint Health-Pekin

An easier and more personal health care experience is the goal of a renovation project underway at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.

The project includes the lobby and Park Court Professional Building. The project also includes new flooring and a new nurse station in the Emergency Department.

The lobby renovations will include a new information desk with three private registration cubicles, an updated laboratory with three new lab draw/EKG rooms with equipment and a new look to the gift shop.

Those renovations alone “will now be bringing admitting, registration, medical record function, cashier, the lab and diagnostics up front for ease of access,” said UnityPoint Health Regional CEO Debbie Simon.

Simon said UnityPoint Health remains focused on bringing high-quality health care and the latest technologies to the Pekin campus.

“All community hospitals are important to the communities they serve,” Simon said. “We know that this organizations and its physicians are important to Pekin and the surrounding area.”

UnityPoint Health has enhanced or brought new services to Pekin including vascular, urology, cardiology, gastro-intestinal care, general surgery and increased access to primary care. Pekin East also opened earlier this year.

Access to all hospital service will be maintained during construction.

