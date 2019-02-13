A Bank Robber Slips on Ice, Spills Money, Drops His Gun . . . and Lands in Front of a Cop

Even criminals in CARTOONS aren’t this slapstick.

A 37-year-old guy named Jason Mackenrodt robbed a bank at gunpoint in Waterville, Maine on Tuesday morning. And then he ran away.

But as he ran through the parking lot of a Chinese restaurant across the street, he slipped on some ice. Which made his gun fall out of his pocket . . . and a bunch of the cash he stole flew into the air.

And . . . it turned out he’d fallen and slid right in front of a police officer who randomly happened to be parked there at the time.

So Jason was arrested for robbery.  By looking at his mugshot it looks like he regrets it all

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Police Arrest a Thief Who Kept a Journal with Specific Details of Everything He Stole A Runner in Colorado Was Attacked by a Mountain Lion . . . and Had to Kill It with His Bare Hands A Perfect Example of How Crime REALLY Doesn’t Pay The Fiji Water Girl is Suing Fiji Water A Teenager Fakes His Own Kidnapping to Scam His Mom Out of $130 Closings and delays for 1-29-19
Comments