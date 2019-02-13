A Bank Robber Slips on Ice, Spills Money, Drops His Gun . . . and Lands in Front of a Cop

Even criminals in CARTOONS aren’t this slapstick.

A 37-year-old guy named Jason Mackenrodt robbed a bank at gunpoint in Waterville, Maine on Tuesday morning. And then he ran away.

But as he ran through the parking lot of a Chinese restaurant across the street, he slipped on some ice. Which made his gun fall out of his pocket . . . and a bunch of the cash he stole flew into the air.

And . . . it turned out he’d fallen and slid right in front of a police officer who randomly happened to be parked there at the time.

So Jason was arrested for robbery. By looking at his mugshot it looks like he regrets it all