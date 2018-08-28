“A Blockbuster Of A Beer!”

The Last Blockbuster Video Is Getting Its Own Beer. If you live in or around Oregon, you may want to travel to Bend.

There’s only one Blockbuster Video location left in the entire world. It’s in Bend, Oregon. And even though we all know for a FACT that it’s on borrowed time, it’s living it up while it’s still around.

A brewery in Bend called “10 Barrel” just teamed up with it to make a new beer. It’s called “The Last Blockbuster”, and it’s a dark ale with, quote, “nuances of red licorice.” The Last Blockbuster, a 22-ounce bottle of dark ale commemorating this lost monument to a bygone era.

The beer is going on sale on September 21st for a limited time.