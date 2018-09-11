A Company Owner Stole $1.5 Million Worth of Lobsters to Sell on the Lobster Black Market

It must be challenging to figure out how much someone stole from you when they take something that costs “MARKET PRICE.”

There’s a guy named Matthew Bellerose from Scarborough, Maine, and he owned 20% of a company called Sea Salt. And like all companies in Maine, they sold lobsters.

Well . . . it turns out that Matthew was secretly STEALING lobsters. He set up a fake client and pretended he was shipping there, but really, he was pocketing the lobsters to sell. Apparently there’s a LOBSTER BLACK MARKET. Who knew?

Anyway, he embezzled approximately $1.5 million worth of lobsters before the other owners caught him.

So now, there’s a criminal investigation going on, and they just filed a lawsuit against him.

