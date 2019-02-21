A Dentist Made His Patients Be Drug Mules in Exchange for Free Dental Work

Here’s how expensive the dentist is these days. People are willing to become CRIMINALS just to get their teeth fixed . . .

A dentist in Virginia Beach named Gary Hartman recently had his license suspended . . . because he’d been offering people free dental care in exchange for being his DRUG MULES.

He’d fix their teeth and write unnecessary prescriptions for things like Vicodin and Oxycontin. Then they’d give him the pills, and he’d sell them.

He illegally obtained up to 46,000 Vicodin pills over the course of several years, as well as 20,000 muscle relaxers . . . 8,000 Oxycontin pills . . . and things like sleeping pills and anxiety meds.

Apparently he’d also been taking them himself. Because he tested positive for opioids, amphetamines, and marijuana.

Another dentist down the street from him was also in on it, and they’ve both been suspended. It’s not clear what charges they’re facing.