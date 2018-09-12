A Fake Cop Offers to Clear an Arrest in Exchange For Beers and a Shrimp Cocktail

If you’re going to go to all the trouble to pose as a fake cop, at least set the bar nice and high when you start asking for BRIBES.

There’s a 34-year-old guy named Adam Viens from Thompson, Connecticut, and over the summer, he decided he was going to pretend to be a cop.

He wound up talking to a 47-year-old guy named Keith Barnes who was facing an impaired driving charge.  And Adam told Keith he was a state trooper who was out on disability, and he offered to clear the charge.

He only wanted a small thing in return:  Some beers and a shrimp cocktail.  Dream big, kids.

Anyway, the whole thing was super suspicious, so Keith wound up calling the real cops to tell them what was going on.

And on Monday, they arrested Adam for impersonating a police officer.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trying to Take the Perfect Selfie Saved a Woman’s Life Mama Bear Alert: How would you react ?!?!?! A Guy Got His Marriage Proposal Into the New “Spider-Man” Video Game. . But His Girlfriend Dumped Him Right Before It Came Out A Company Owner Stole $1.5 Million Worth of Lobsters to Sell on the Lobster Black Market The haters lit up the Internet last night whining about CARRIE UNDERWOOD’s new Sunday Night Football theme song A Girl Won Homecoming Queen Then Kicked a Game-Winning Field Goal
Comments