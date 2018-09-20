A Grandma Mayor Shoots and Kills an Alligator to Get Revenge For It Killing Her Miniature Horse

I have a feeling NO ONE is going to mess with the town of Livingston, Texas and its little old lady mayor after this.

The new mayor of Livingston is a 73-year-old woman named Judy Cochran. She’s a grandmother . . . and also, apparently, a vigilante badass with a thirst for vengeance.

About three years ago, her miniature horse was killed by an alligator. She knew the gator that did it . . . he’s a 12-foot, 580-pound beast who lives in the river along her ranch.

And this year, she decided to get revenge. But gator hunting season only lasts for three weeks, and it’s right now, so she had to act fast. On Monday, she put a dead raccoon in her backyard as bait, and waited for the gator.

And when the giant alligator took the bait, Judy killed him with one shot to the head. Now he’s at a taxidermist, because Judy is having his head stuffed to hang on her wall . . . and she’s going to make his body into boots.

