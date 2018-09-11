A Guy Got His Marriage Proposal Into the New “Spider-Man” Video Game. . But His Girlfriend Dumped Him Right Before It Came Out

Here’s the story of a grand romantic gesture that CRASHED AND BURNED.

There’s a guy named Tyler Schultz in Florida. And back in May, he had an idea of a creative way to propose to his girlfriend Madison.

He tweeted Insomniac Games, which is the company that was making a new “Spider-Man” video game. And he asked them if they’d slip the phrase “Madison, will you marry me?” somewhere into the game. And they actually said yes.

So “Marvel’s Spider-Man” came out last week, and it DID have the proposal in it . . . the developers hid it on a movie marquee that Spider-Man walks past in the game. There’s just one problem. Madison DUMPED Tyler last month.

She says their relationship had a lot of issues over the five years they were together, and it finally got to be too much, so she ended things.

Oh, and she wouldn’t have liked the proposal anyway, quote, “I never liked video games, but I sat through them because I loved him.” And get this: She’s already dating someone new . . . and it’s Tyler’s more mature and understanding half-brother.