A Guy Tricks the Cops Into Breaking Up with His Girlfriend For Him

Of all the ways a COWARD can end a relationship, this might be number one.

A 42-year-old guy in Chase, British Columbia, Canada called the cops earlier this month and asked them to talk to his ex-girlfriend about not showing up at his house anymore.

But when the cops went to her house, they realized the guy was actually using them to BREAK UP WITH HER.

As far as she knew, they were still in a relationship. So when the cops told her to stop going to his house, she realized it was his way of dumping her. Reminder: He’s 42 years old.

Anyway, they decided not to charge him with filing a false report.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

People Stop a Convenience Store Robbery . . . Then Rob the Robber Go Behind-the-Scenes in a day of Russell Dickerson Did your Favorite Singers and Bands make the Cut for the CMA Nominations? Getting Ready for Work Takes Twice as Long When You Have a Kid Grab the Wine and Celebrate Today! Helpful Hacks
Comments