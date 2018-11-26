A Hello And A Goodbye At The Peoria Zoo

Peoria Zoo officials have been dealing with emotions at the opposite ends of the spectrum.

The zoo welcomed a second female takin, Bing Leng (pictured left), from the Minnesota Zoo Nov. 14. Officials say Bing Leng will be a companion for the other female takin, Meg (pictured right), until both are able to be in physical contact with the male.

Officials, however, had to say goodbye to their 22-year-old male Grevy’s zebra, Hogan.

Hogan died Thanksgiving Day. Lab results will determine the cause of death.

The life expectancy for a male Grevy’s zebra in managed care is 10.9 years.

Grevy’s zebras are classified as endangered and there are only 2,000 managed care individuals in the wild.

