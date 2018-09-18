A Man Has His Toddler Climb Into an Arcade Prize Machine to Steal a Bunch of Toys

I’m not sure one of the joys of being a parent is “now you’ve got a tiny criminal accomplice.” So this is a new one . . .

The police in Salem, New Hampshire are looking for a guy who used his toddler to steal a bunch of prizes from an arcade machine at a mall on Friday night.

The game is called BarBerCut Lite, and it’s kind of like a claw machine . . . only instead of dropping a metal claw to try to grab a stuffed animal, you press buttons to try to make two pairs of scissors cut a string holding a prize.

It looks damn near impossible to win, and it probably is, since some of the prizes they have on display are really expensive things like a Nintendo Switch.

But because there are big prizes, there’s also a big prize slot on the machine . . . so this guy had his young daughter crawl through the hole and pass him a bunch of the toys, electronics, and gift cards. Then they took off.

Several people took videos as it was going on, and the cops are reviewing them now while they try to track down this guy.