A minor injury sidelines Tim McGraw, as “Neon Church” races up the chart

Columbia NashvilleTim McGraw’s become almost as well-known for his physique, physical fitness, and his intense workout regime as he has for music and acting. But it looks like a minor injury may keep him sidelined for a bit.

View this post on Instagram Too much spearfishing and beach volleyball… 2 stress fractures A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Oct 16, 2018 at 11:23am PDT



“Too much spearfishing and beach volleyball… 2 stress fractures,” the 51-year-old shared on his socials, along with a photo of his foot in an orthopedic boot.

Later, Tim Instagrammed a short video of him watching baseball by the fireplace as Faith Hill does some dishes in the kitchen, along with the caption, “Pretty darn good evening.”

View this post on Instagram Pretty darn good evening A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Oct 17, 2018 at 4:48pm PDT

While Tim may be slowing down for a little while, his latest single, “Neon Church,” continues racing up the country chart. It’s already in the top thirty after only being out a couple weeks.

Tim’s also been previewing the new lyric video for “Neon Church,” which is coming on Monday.

