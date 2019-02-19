A “Naked and Belligerent” Woman Attacks Her Fiancé for Turning Down “Monopoly”

Just because Valentine’s Day is over, it doesn’t mean romance has to be over.

There’s a 21-year-old woman named Samantha Hernandez in Vero Beach, Florida. And on Sunday night, she got drunk, stripped down naked, and asked her fiancé to have relations.

He turned her down. And she did NOT take it well.

She wound up attacking him, which included hitting him, scratching him, and ripping his shirt.

He called the cops, and when they got there, Samantha was still drunk and naked . . . and she spat on them.

She was arrested for domestic violence and battery on a police officer.

