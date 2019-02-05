A Perfect Example of How Crime REALLY Doesn’t Pay

This might be the least lucky lottery winner ever.

There’s a 33-year-old woman in Paradise, Newfoundland, Canada, and last week, she went to a convenience store, bought a scratcher, and won $38,000. There was just one problem.  She bought the lottery ticket using a CREDIT CARD she’d just stolen.

The cops investigated the theft, and they figured out the thief had used the credit card to buy lottery tickets at that convenience store.

So when the woman tried to cash in the ticket at the lottery office the next day, she was immediately arrested for fraud and possession of a stolen credit card.

