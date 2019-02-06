A Runner in Colorado Was Attacked by a Mountain Lion . . . and Had to Kill It with His Bare Hands

See, this is why I never go jogging.

A guy was jogging at Horsetooth Mountain in northern Colorado on Monday when a MOUNTAIN LION came up from behind and ATTACKED him.

It started biting the guy’s face and arms. But he managed to break free . . . and then he attacked back. He wound up suffocating the lion and KILLING IT with his bare hands in self-defense.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mountain lions rarely ever attack people . . . there have been less than 20 fatal attacks in North America in more than 100 YEARS. Colorado’s Parks and Wildlife officers think this one might’ve been sick or injured, which is why it attacked.

And they say that if a mountain lion ever does attack you . . . do JUST what this guy did. Your first goal is to back away . . . but if that doesn’t work, you need to fight back.