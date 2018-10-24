A Store Owner Tells Some Robbers to Come Back Later When He Has Money . . . and They’re Arrested When They Do

No one gets into the robbery business because they’re a genius, folks.

Earlier this week, six guys went into an e-cigarette shop in Charleroi, Belgium and tried to rob the place. The owner told them he didn’t have any money, but if they came back at the end of the day, he’d have a few thousand dollars.

And . . . they believed him, so they actually came back.

They showed up again at 5:30 P.M., but he told them he didn’t close for an hour. So then they came back AGAIN at 6:30 P.M. . . . and the cops were waiting in the back of the shop to arrest them.

The owner says, quote, “It’s like it was a comedy. They’re being called the worst robbers in Belgium.”

