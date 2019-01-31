A Teenager Fakes His Own Kidnapping to Scam His Mom Out of $130

How much is your mother’s love worth to you? Hopefully a little more than this . . .

A 19-year-old idiot in Sumter, South Carolina named Emmanuel Franklin faked his own KIDNAPPING last week . . . to extort $130 out of his mom. Yes, that’s the amount he asked for.

She got a call from an unknown phone number and could hear Emmanuel in the background. Then the guy on the phone told her to put 130 bucks in a mailbox at a specific address, or her son would die.

Fortunately, the entire plan immediately fell through, because the address they gave her was for Emmanuel’s DAD’S house. So obviously she recognized it.

It’s not clear who the other guy on the phone was. But what Emmanuel did technically qualifies as blackmail in South Carolina. So he’s now facing up to 10 years in jail and a $5,000 fine.