The cops in Peoria, Illinois got a call from Walmart last Thursday about a 30-year-old woman who was busted shoplifting a BIBLE.

When the cops got there, she told them WHY she’d stolen the Bible. The police report says she claimed, quote, “She was trying to be more Christian.”

She also shoplifted a shirt, leggings, pencils, bookmarks, and a quart of oil.

She was charged with misdemeanor theft.

