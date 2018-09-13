ABC Has Announced the Cast of “Dancing with the Stars”

“Dancing with the Stars” is about to launch its 27th season . . . and they’re STILL digging up C- and D-list “stars” who you MIGHT have heard of, but you aren’t 100% sure.

The cast for the next season was announced on “Good Morning America” yesterday, and here’s the list, most recognizable to least:

Nancy McKeon with Val Chmerkovskiy.

She played Jo on “The Facts of Life”.

John Schneider with Emma Slater.

He played Bo Duke on “The Dukes of Hazzard”.

DeMarcus Ware with Lindsay Arnold.

He’s a former NFL linebacker, who played for the Cowboys and the Broncos.

Mary Lou Retton with Sasha Farber.

She’s a former Gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast.

Tinashe with Brandon Armstrong.

She’s a pop R&B singer, who had a hit with Schoolboy Q called “2 On”.

Nikki Glaser with Gleb Savchenko.

She’s a stand-up comedian and podcast host.

Evanna Lynch with Keo Motsepe.

She played Luna Lovegood in the “Harry Potter” movies.

Bobby Bones with Sharna Burgess.

He hosts a popular syndicated country music radio show out of Nashville.

“Grocery Store Joe” Amabile with Jenna Johnson.

He was on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette”.

Juan Pablo Di Pace with Cheryl Burke.

He plays Kimmy Gibbler’s ex-husband Fernando on “Fuller House”.

Alexis Ren with Alan Bersten.

She’s a “social media model.”

Danelle Umstead with Artem Chigvintsev

A three-time Paralympian in Alpine Skiing, who’s partially blind.

Milo Manheim with Witney Carson.

He’s 17, and starred in the Disney Channel movie “Z-O-M-B-I-E-S”.

Season 27 premieres on September 24th.