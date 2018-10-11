“Abraham Blue” Dedicated In Downtown Peoria

An official dedication ceremony was held Thursday for “Abraham Blue.” The giant mural of Abraham Lincoln is in place on the Adams Street side of the Peoria County Courthouse.

The mural is one of several planned throughout the city as part of the Big Picture Initiative.

“We wanted to do the first piece at a highly visible public location that would be a real place-making and tell a story,” said Mark Misselhorn, chairman of the city’s Downtown Advisory Commission. “And, I think we did that.”

The mural is the creation of local artist Doug Leunig, who told the huge crowd gathered for the dedication the blue tint represents the 16th president’s battle with depression.

“(Lincoln) wasn’t just clinically depressed, he was suicidal,” Leunig said. “He survived the stigma of melancholia, back then it was called, because the people and friends and family and relationships in the community listened to him as he spoke about his pain.”

“As we become a healing center in Central Illinois, as we focus on the healing arts, we have to talk about it. We have to remove the stigma of depression,” Leunig said.

Leunig admits his giant mural will only be in place for two to three years. After that, “We’re going to replace it with an international call for artistry to come to Peoria and show your work. And we’ll let the citizens of Central Illinois actually make the decision what they want to see up here next.”

The dedication of “Abraham Blue” was ahead of the inaugural Big Picture Arts Festival that will take place Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in the Warehouse District and 7-9 p.m. at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

