Actress Kaye Ballard Dies At Age 93

(AP) – A friend says that actress Kaye Ballard, co-star of the TV series “The Mothers-in-Law,” has died. She was 93.

The friend, Marguerite Gordon, says Ballard died Monday night at her home in Rancho Mirage, California.

Ballard had been fighting kidney cancer, Gordon said Tuesday.

A boisterous comedian and singer as well as an actress, Ballard appeared in Broadway musicals and nightclubs from New York to Las Vegas.

She starred with Eve Arden in the 1960s sitcom “The Mothers-In-Law.” The series marked a high point in a career that began when Ballard was 12 and lasted into the 21st century.

A documentary on Ballard’s life and career premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival last week.

