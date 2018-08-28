Advocates Seek To Override Rauner Tobacco 21 Veto

Advocates are pushing to override the governor’s veto of Tobacco 21 legislation.

The bill would raise the age to purchase cigarettes from 18 to 21.

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton has strongly supported the bill, saying it will save lives.

“The real effect of this bill is to stop an 18-year-old from buying cigarettes so he or she can give it to the 14-15-and-16-year-olds,” Cullerton said. “That’s why the tobacco lobbyists have so much against the bill.”

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner said he vetoed the bill because of a few concerns.

“Adults are 18, they serve in the military, they vote, they can make a decision about whether they choose to smoke or not,” Rauner said. “And (the bill) would push more people who choose to smoke to our border states where this restriction is not in place.”

Cullerton says it will not be easy but he wants lawmakers to override the veto when they return to Springfield in November.

