All Peoria Public Library Locations To Close Tuesday And Wednesday

Peoria Public Library officials have announced all locations will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

That’s because power and internet services will be shutdown as part of the construction of a new heating and air conditioning system in the downtown Peoria location.

The library’s North Branch is always closed on Tuesday. The Lincoln Branch is always closed on Wednesday.

All locations will resume regular hours Thursday, Dec. 20.

Additionally, the Bookmobile will not be in operation Dec. 18 and 19.

Patrons will not be charged late fees for overdue books, however drop boxes are available at all locations. The drop box at the Main Library in downtown Peoria may be blocked at times due to construction.

The new heating and air conditioning system will replace the original, failing 1960s system. The construction began in September and should finish this week, library officials said in a news release.

Power will be cut to the Main Library building while Ameren Illinois moves a main electrical panel from inside the building to a new exterior housing built for it, a design now required by law.

While it was known there would have to be a shutdown at some point, the exact date was unknown and due to clear weather, must take place now.