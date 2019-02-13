Alleged Waffle House Shooter Pleads Not Guilty

(AP) – A man accused of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House has finally pleaded not guilty, nearly 10 months after his arrest.

Travis Reinking of Morton has been held without bond since the attack last April 22. He was ordered to receive treatment for schizophrenia in a mental facility, and in October he was deemed fit for trial. A grand jury then indicted him on four counts of first-degree murder.

The 30-year-old did not appear Wednesday at his arraignment in Nashville. His lawyer entered the plea.

Authorities say Reinking was nearly naked, wearing only a green jacket, when he opened fire at the Waffle House with an assault-style rifle. Police have credited a quick-thinking restaurant patron with wrestling the rifle away from Reinking and likely preventing more deaths.

The Nashville Tennessean reports Wednesday’s arraignment was attended by several of the victim’s family members.