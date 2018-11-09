Alyssa Milano, Rainn Wilson among those forced to evacuate due to LA-area wildfires

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — Following the news that Kim Kardashian West had to evacuate her Calabasas home, more celebrities have revealed they, too, have had to flee the raging wildfires threatening the Los Angeles area.

Rainn Wilson, Alyssa Milano and Melissa Etheridge are among the thousands of evacuees.

Wilson tweeted, “My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you).”

He added a message for Thousand Oaks, which is also still reeling from the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill Wednesday night.

“Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods,” he wrote. “Then send them some cash.”

Milano posted about having to leave her home as well, writing, “I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.)”

And Etheridge tweeted, “Well, well, as if life needed to get more interesting…we have a mandatory evacuation of our home due to the #Woolseyfire . We have gone to a hotel in Santa Monica where we will stay until we can return. Send love and strength to our amazing California firefighters. #safe.”

As of Friday morning, fires continued to threaten Malibu, Calabasas, and Thousand Oaks. All of Malibu has been ordered to evacuate.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.