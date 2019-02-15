Amazon Invests $700 Million In Rivian

(From 25 News) — Amazon is investing $700 million into Normal electric automaker startup Rivian.

Rivian recently announced the launch of the R1T electric pickup truck in 2020, and the R1S electric SUV shortly thereafter. The vehicles aim for 400 miles of range before needing a recharge.

“This investment is an important milestone for Rivian and the shift to sustainable mobility,” said RJ Scaringe, Rivian Founder and CEO in a statement. “Beyond simply eliminating compromises that exist around performance, capability and efficiency, we are working to drive innovation across the entire customer experience. Delivering on this vision requires the right partners, and we are excited to have Amazon with us on our journey to create products, technology and experiences that reset expectations of what is possible.”

“We’re inspired by Rivian’s vision for the future of electric transportation,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. “RJ has built an impressive organization, with a product portfolio and technology to match. We’re thrilled to invest in such an innovative company.”

The pickup truck will cost $61,500 on the market, after a federal tax rebate.

Rivian purchased the former Mitsubishi Motors auto plant in Normal and aim to create 1,000 jobs in the Twin Cities over the next decade. The startup received a full complement of state and local tax incentives to spur development, pegged to job creation benchmarks.

Rivian will remain an independent company.