Ameren Illinois Dealing With Weather-Related Outages

Weather-related outages have Ameren Illinois personnel working out in the extreme cold.

Spokesperson Tucker Kennedy says the utility is working closely with the governor and state emergency officials in responding to emergency-only calls.

“We’ve placed all of our line and natural gas contract workers on stand-by to respond to any cold-related outages, so that we could discontinue any non-emergency work,” Kennedy said.

He says despite the outages, Ameren’s systems have held up pretty well.

“We have experienced some pockets of issues related to the extreme cold conditions. And, we are working as quickly and safely as we can,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy says more than 1,800 Ameren Illinois customers, many of them in the Minier/Hopedale areas, were without power early Wednesday. The outage in Minier was traced to an issue with a substation. There’s no word on the cause of the Hopedale outage.

Kennedy says Ameren crews will continue to rotate in and out of service making emergency repairs to ensure their own safety.

More details from Ameren Illinois can be found HERE.