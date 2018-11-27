Ameren Illinois Wrapping Up Restoration Efforts

Working through Monday evening and into the early morning hours Tuesday, Ameren Illinois field crews and support staff reportedly wrapping up power restoration efforts.

Ameren Illinois officials say that over the last 36 hours, crews battled winter conditions to restore more than 28,000 outages at peak caused by Sunday night’s strong winds and snow. The storm mainly impacted the northern part of the Ameren Illinois service territory.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Ameren Illinois reports fewer than 350 customers are without power. Remaining customers in the LaSalle and western rural Peoria areas, where strong winds damaged or toppled 56 power poles, are expected to be restored later in the day.

“We quickly mobilized our crews and brought in contractors and utility workers from nearby states in response to this strong winter storm,” said Richard J. Mark, president, Ameren Illinois. “Their hard work in very tough conditions resulted in a safe restoration. We thank our customers for their patience.”

Ameren Illinois customers can sign up for text or email notifications once an outage has been reported.

