Amy Schumer hospitalized for extreme morning sickness; cancels Texas tour dates

The pregnant comedian revealed in an Instagram post that both she and her baby are fine, but she’s been suffering from severe morning sickness, otherwise known as hyperemesis gravidarum.

“I am in the hospital,” she posted, along with photo of herself in a hospital bed with her dog laying at her feet. “I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester.”

She continued, “I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullsh**! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and [my dog] Tati! They are cool as hell!”

She apologized to her Texas fans for cancelling and promised to reschedule. She had been scheduled to perform her stand-up in Dallas tonight and in Austin Friday night.

Schumer announced last month that she is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.