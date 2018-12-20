An Innovation Hub Proposed For Peoria

OSF HealthCare, the University of Illinois System, Illinois Central College and the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council announced they are coming together to create the Peoria Innovation Hub.

The Peoria Innovation Hub is set to be in the Thomas Building at 201 SW Adams St. The hub will be dedicated to finding solutions to improve the wellness of underserved populations and advance systems related to food, farming and transportation.

“Peoria has a long history of groundbreaking research and development. The Innovation Hub will build on our regional strengths of healthcare, manufacturing, and agriculture in order to deliver new jobs and startup companies that will strengthen the Illinois economy,” said state Senator Dave Koehler.

The hub will be part of the Illinois Innovation Network (IIN), a statewide initiative led by the U of I System to foster the breakthrough research discovery and entrepreneurship that drives progress, job creation and economic growth.

“OSF HealthCare recognizes the importance of innovation in improving the health of the communities we serve. It is our hope that working with the Discovery Partners Institute and the Illinois Innovation Network will only help improve the health of and health care options for all Illinoisans,” said OSF HealthCare CEO Robert Sehring.

The Peoria Innovation Hub will offer tax benefits allowing potential business startups to leverage incentives to attract early stage and venture capital.

If the funding is approved, the hub could be open by late 2020.