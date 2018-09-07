Any Tattoo Regrets?

Well my friends it looks like Tattoos may be more popular and mainstream than ever . . . but that doesn’t mean everyone gets them guilt-free. A new survey asked people with tattoos if they regret them . . . and around half of people said yeah, they’ve got one or more they don’t like. And the top four types of tattoos people are most likely to regret are . . .

1. Someone’s name

2. An Asian character

3. A tribal pattern

4. A star constellation

The survey also found about one in three people have considered getting a tattoo removed but haven’t done it yet . . . and one in four have already had one removed. Coming from a man with tattoos I have many and if you get one, make sure you know what you want 🙂