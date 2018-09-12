Apartment Fire In Central Peoria

Two Peoria apartment buildings were evacuated during a fire.

The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Westporte Apartment on Larchmont Lane.

The Journal Star reports Buildings C and D evacuated. The fire was found in the living room and dining room area. There were no injuries.

Tenants in one of the buildings were able to return to their apartments. The Red Cross was called to assist the others with shelter.

No cause has been determined.

